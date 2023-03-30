Head of distribution Gary Collins departs AssetCo

AssetCo's head of distribution Gary Collins is set to leave the firm tomorrow (31 March), he confirmed in a LinkedIn post. He joined the company in July 2021 from Columbia Threadneedle Investments, where he worked for 15 years in several senior positions, including head of retail/wholesale, co-head of EMEA and Latin America distribution, and then as head of distribution for EMEA and Latin America. Before that, Collins was director of UK retail business sales at Merrill Lynch Investment Management. AssetCo agrees £4.1m acquisition of Ocean Dial Asset Management In a LinkedIn post...