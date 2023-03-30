Head of distribution Gary Collins departs AssetCo

AssetCo's head of distribution Gary Collins is set to leave the firm tomorrow (31 March), he confirmed in a LinkedIn post. He joined the company in July 2021 from Columbia Threadneedle Investments, where he worked for 15 years in several senior positions, including head of retail/wholesale, co-head of EMEA and Latin America distribution, and then as head of distribution for EMEA and Latin America. Before that, Collins was director of UK retail business sales at Merrill Lynch Investment Management. AssetCo agrees £4.1m acquisition of Ocean Dial Asset Management In a LinkedIn post...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes