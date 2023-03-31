ETC Group to launch first crypto ETP based on MSCI Index

ETC Group, a Europe-based provider of digital asset-backed securities, is to list the first crypto ETP based on an MSCI index. The ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP is expected to list on Germany's Deutsche Börse XETRA in April. The ETP will track the performance of the MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index. The index, which was developed by MSCI with ETC Group's input, was launched in early March this year, and represents the 20 leading digital assets. These currently include cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL). Each...