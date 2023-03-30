Experts react to news of UK Government halting early rise of state pension age to 68 

The UK government today confirmed it will not accelerate a planned rise in the state pension age to 68. Work and Pensions secretary Mel Stride will address MPs in the House of Commons on the decision today (30 March). The state pension age is currently 66 and due to rise to 67 by 2028 and 68 by 2046. Ministers were rumoured to be considering an accelerated rise to 68 that could have forced people in their late 40s and early 50s to wait up to an extra year for their state pension Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, said: "Given we have literally seen rioting on the ...