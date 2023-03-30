Nedgroup Investments hires ex-Aviva distribution head for 'ambitious plans' in Europe and beyond

Nedgroup Investments, a global boutique-focused asset manager with over $20bn AUM, has hired Apiramy Jeyarajah as chief commercial officer for the international business, effective 3 April 2023 and based in London. Before joining Nedgroup Investments, Jeyarajah was head of UK wholesale distribution at Aviva Investors and the head of financial institutions, UK and Israel at HSBC Global Asset Management. Tom Caddick, managing director of Nedgroup Investments' International business, says this is an important senior appointment, forming a critical part of the global growth plans for the ...
