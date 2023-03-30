Allfunds partners UniCredit to roll out 13 platforms across Europe

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

Allfunds Tech Solutions, the bespoke digital solutions arm of Allfunds specialising in harnessing the power of digital transformation for clients across the financial services industry, today (30 March) announced a new partnership with UniCredit, the pan-European commercial bank.  The digital investment platform will offer a consistent data universe with extensive and flexible adaptability, enabling UniCredit to optimize costs in technology and resources, market data, and exchange fees.   It is the first step, in a multi-phase project that will eventually roll-out on 13 platforms acro...

Mark Battersby
Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

