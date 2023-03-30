Pan-European tech investment firm sets up in Abu Dhabi Global Market

Target Global, a technology investment firm in Europe and Israel with €3bn in assets under management and 15 unicorns in its portfolio plans to expand its presence into the UAE with the establishment of an official presence in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) In a statement on 30 March, the ADGM said Target Global has "backed some of the world's most innovative and transformational companies across the fintech, health-tech and consumer industries". These include Rapyd, Wefox, Delivery Hero as well as numerous other unicorns and soonicorns. Target Global's activities in the regio...