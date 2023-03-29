Jersey Finance officially launches Singapore presence

Jersey Finance formally launched its new presence in Singapore and its refreshed South-East Asia market outreach strategy at a special reception on 28th March. Hosted at Eden House, the residence of the British High Commissioner to Singapore Her Excellency Kara Owen CMG, Her Excellency personally opened the reception, and was joined in giving a welcome address by the Government of Jersey's assistant chief minister with responsibility for financial services, Deputy Elaine Millar, and Jersey Finance CEO, Joe Moynihan. The reception was attended by around 100 guests including Government...