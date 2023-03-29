HMRC 'unlikely' to overturn Gary Lineker appeal win against £4.9m tax bill    

International law firm RPC said on 29 March that HMRC is "unlikely" to succeed in overturning yesterday's appeal win by BBC Match of the day presenter Gary Lineker over a £4.9m tax bill. Partner Adam Craggs, head of tax disputes at international law firm RPC, said: "This decision provides yet another illustration of the complexities of IR35 and employment tax more generally. "As so often in cases of this nature, the decision is highly fact-sensitive. "The fact that the decision appears to turn on which of the partners in GLM (Gary Lineker Media) executed the contracts is superfi...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes