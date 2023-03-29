UBS brings back former CEO following Credit Suisse takeover

UBS has brought back its former chief executive Sergio Ermotti to lead the firm, following the takeover of Credit Suisse by the Swiss lender. Ermotti will begin the job on 5 April, replacing Ralph Hamers, who succeeded Ermotti in 2020 when he stepped down after nine years in the role. Hamers will remain at UBS and work alongside Ermotti as an adviser, the firm said. The Swiss bank said in a statement that the move had been made "in light of the new challenges and priorities facing UBS after the announcement of the acquisition" and pointed to how Ermotti had transformed UBS during h...