Global X unveils four China-focused ETFs

Global X ETFs has launched four China-focused ETFs, concentrating on electric vehicles and batteries, clean energy, cloud computing and biotech. The four funds are the Global X China Electric Vehicle and Battery UCITS ETF (CAUT), the Global X China Clean Energy UCITS ETF (CCLN), the Global X China Cloud Computing UCITS ETF (CCLD) and the Global X China Biotech UCITS ETF (CBI0). Launched on the London Stock Exchange, the funds aim to take advantage of the economic boost from China's reopening following its zero-Covid policy. Stock Spotlight: Prudential looks to China's reopening to ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes