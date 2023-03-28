Global X unveils four China-focused ETFs

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read

Global X ETFs has launched four China-focused ETFs, concentrating on electric vehicles and batteries, clean energy, cloud computing and biotech. The four funds are the Global X China Electric Vehicle and Battery UCITS ETF (CAUT), the Global X China Clean Energy UCITS ETF (CCLN), the Global X China Cloud Computing UCITS ETF (CCLD) and the Global X China Biotech UCITS ETF (CBI0). Launched on the London Stock Exchange, the funds aim to take advantage of the economic boost from China's reopening following its zero-Covid policy. Stock Spotlight: Prudential looks to China's reopening to ...

