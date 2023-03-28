'Big 5' account for 56% of Africa's millionaires reveals 2023 wealth report

The total investable wealth currently held on the African continent amounts to $2.4trn and its millionaire population is expected to rise by 42% over the next 10 years, according to the latest 2023 Africa Wealth Report, published on 28 March by Henley & Partners in partnership with New World Wealth. The report reveals that Africa's ‘Big 5' wealth markets — South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco — together account for 56% of the continent's high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and over 90% of its billionaires. There are currently 138,000 HNWIs with investable wealth of $1m or more...