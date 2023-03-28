Tokenising the non-bankable assets market worth $30trn globally

When we think of high net worth families and their assets from a professional wealth management perspective, we often think of cash, stocks, and other easily quantifiable investments, says Andrew Carrier, chief marketing officer, Quant. However, a significant portion of ultra-high net worth wealth is tied up in assets that are harder to manage and quantify - things like real estate, vintage cars, art, wine, jewellery, and other passion interests. Accenture estimates that nearly half of the world's ultra-high net worth wealth is held in these "non-bankable assets", equating to around $30 ...