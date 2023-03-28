UAE authorities launch principles consultation to tackle climate-related financial risks 

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), together with other members of the UAE Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG), have issued draft "Principles for the Effective Management of Climate-Related Financial Risks" for consultation. In a statement today (28 March), the working group said it had considered a number of standards in this area published by international standard-setters. The main one was "Principles for the effective management and supervision of climate-related financial risks" from the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes