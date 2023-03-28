UAE authorities launch principles consultation to tackle climate-related financial risks 

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), together with other members of the UAE Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG), have issued draft "Principles for the Effective Management of Climate-Related Financial Risks" for consultation. In a statement today (28 March), the working group said it had considered a number of standards in this area published by international standard-setters. The main one was "Principles for the effective management and supervision of climate-related financial risks" from the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision...