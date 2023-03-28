Jersey chief minister makes apology statement after 'shock' CEO exit 

Jersey's chief minister Kristina Moore apologised yesterday (27 March) for making "unclear" comments about the sudden "shock" departure of CEO Suzanne Wylie who is moving to become chief executive of the Northern Irish Chamber of Commerce. In a statement, Moore said: "This Government was elected on a mandate to deliver change and to restore trust and accountability. As I said last week, this is a commitment that we must live and breathe. "With that in mind, I would like to clarify a number of points regarding the announcement of Suzanne Wylie's departure as CEO. "The news of Suzann...