Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse remarks

The chair of the Saudi National Bank Ammar bin Abdul Wahed Al-Khudairi has left the bank, it said in a regulatory filing. Managing director and CEO Saeed bin Muhammad Al-Ghamdi will succeed as chair, while executive vice president Talal bin Ahmend Al-Khereiji will become CEO. The move followed comments by Al-Khudairi about SNB's 9.9% stake in ownership of Credit Suisse. In a television interview with Bloomberg, he said that SNB was not going to provide any more financial assistance to the Swiss bank, as buying any more shares would have pushed SNB over its 10% limit and caused a "r...