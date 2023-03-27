UK financial regulator warns firms over diversity and inclusion vagueness

Listed financial firms in the UK have been warned by regulator the Financial Conduct Authority that the first annual reports to cover new diversity and inclusion (D&I) reporting requirements must hit D&I targets or contain "clear and meaningful explanation' of why targets were missed. In a briefing note on 24 March, international law firm Pinsent Masons said new targets were introduced last year and in April the first annual reports to take account of new obligations will be published. The rules require that 40% of the board are women, that at least one board member is from a minority...