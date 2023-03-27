Pair of Liontrust non-executive directors resign from the board

Emma Howard Boyd and Quintin Price, non-executive directors at Liontrust, have stepped down from the board with immediate effect. In a London Stock Exchange notice on Friday (24 March), the firm said it is in the process of searching for new non-executive directors and "will be providing a further update in due course". Their resignations followed the departure of another non-executive, Sophia Tickell, in September 2021 in the wake of a shareholder revolt over executive remuneration at the firm last September. Liontrust executive pay changes narrowly passes vote Alastair Barbou...