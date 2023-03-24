As golden visas diminish, MEPs back improved work and residence permit for non-EU nationals

Members of the European Parliament's Civil Liberties Committee (LIBE) have voted in favour of adopting a report updating the 2011 Single Permit Directive, intended to speed up the issuance of work and residence permits for nationals of third countries and to improve their rights. The committee voted 47 in favour, 13 against, and with no abstentions, to amend the European Commission's proposal to include seasonal workers or those with temporary protection status. EU member states would retain the power to determine how many third-country nationals can enter their territory for work. Th...