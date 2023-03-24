HK SFC issues consultation conclusions on new regs for depositaries of authorised CISs

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission has published its conclusions following a consultation on new regulations proposed to cover the activities of depositaries of SFC authorised collective investment schemes. The changes proposed would affect both the law (legislative) and regulatory code amendments, as it seeks to introduce "Type 13 regulated activity (RA 13), a new regime to regulate depositaries (ie, top-level trustees and custodians) of SFC-authorised collective investment schemes." Subject to the legislative process, the RA13 regime would come into effect by 2 October ...