UBS AM appoints head of fixed income for emerging markets and Asia Pacific

UBS Asset Management has appointed Shamaila Khan as the firm's head of fixed income for emerging markets and Asia Pacific. Khan, who will join the firm on 1 April, will succeed Hayden Briscoe, who will take on the new position of APAC head of multi-asset portfolio management for investment solutions, in addition to his role as head of Hong Kong AM. In his new role, Briscoe will report to Ryan Primmer, global head of investment solutions. Based in New York, Khan will report to Charlotte Baenninger, global head of fixed income, and become a member of the firm's Fixed Income Investmen...