Marlborough Group launches 'next generation' platform for advisers

The Marlborough Group has launched the Select Platform, described as a ‘next-generation' investment platform for financial advisers and their clients, combining market-leading technology, a highly competitive annual charge of 0.20% and a commitment to exceptional service. The platform is based on integrating technology from adviser technology company Seccl together with customer relationship management software. Phil Gilder, the platform's managing director, was a member of the team that founded Seccl. Marlborough Group said that the combination of technologies increases efficiency in...