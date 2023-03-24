Marlborough Group launches 'next generation' platform for advisers

The Marlborough Group has launched the Select Platform, described as a ‘next-generation' investment platform for financial advisers and their clients, combining market-leading technology, a highly competitive annual charge of 0.20% and a commitment to exceptional service. The platform is based on integrating technology from adviser technology company Seccl together with customer relationship management software. Phil Gilder, the platform's managing director, was a member of the team that founded Seccl. Marlborough Group said that the combination of technologies increases efficiency in...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes