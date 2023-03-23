Global trade slow, but signs positive for environmental goods - UNCTAD

The latest update from UNCTAD, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, suggests that while global trade has slowed, it is seeing continued growth in trade of 'environmental goods' - refering to products that are designed to use fewer resources or emit less pollution than their traditional counterparts. Global trade in goods was estimated at US$25trn in 2022, declining by 3% in the fourth quarter. But trade in services remained almost constant, finishing the year at US$7trn. The trend toward weaker trade has been especially felt in developing nations, since the end of ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes