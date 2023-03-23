New York tops 33rd edition of Global Financial Centres Index

New York has held onto the top position yet again in the 33rd edition of the Global Financial Centres Index published by Z/Yen Group, in partnership with the China Development Institute (CDI). The biggest US financial centre has held the top spot since GFCI 24, which was published in September 2018. London, Singapore, and Hong Kong remain in second, third, and fourth position, with San Francisco close behind. Chicago, Boston, and Seoul entered the top 10, displacing Paris, Shenzhen, and Beijing. The latest rankings mean five US centres are now in the top 10. The Index authors sugg...