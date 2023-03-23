Bitcoin bromance as Deutsche Börse, LSE join forces to launch crypto futures product

Eurex, the derivatives exchange that is part of Deutsche Börse Group, is set to provide trading in Bitcoin index futures on 17 April, giving it a claim to be the first exchange in Europe to offer such trading. The new futures contract has been developed with index provider FTSE Russell and Digital Asset Research, the provider of digital asset data. Eures said that the launch of the FTSE Bitcoin Index Futures marked a "milestone" in its ambition to offer "safe and trusted access to cryptocurrencies in a regulated market environment. "By partnering with FTSE Russell and DAR, Deutsche...