SEC targets social media influencers over crypto scam

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has brought charges against three companies for their role in offering and selling unregistered cyrpto asset securities - Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT) - at the same time charging some of the best known social media influencers for their role in promoting the crypto assets. According to the SEC statement, the US financial services regulator brought charges against Tron Foundation Limited, BitTorrent Foundation Ltd., and Rainberry Inc. (formerly BitTorrent), all owned by Justin Sun - described as an antrepreneur. Sun and his companies were ...