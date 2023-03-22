Morningstar: Inflows more than halved in European long-term and equity funds

Europe-domiciled long-term and equity funds suffered a significant fall in inflows for the month of February, according to data from Morningstar. Long-term funds recorded net inflows of €21.7bn, less than half of January's intake, while equity funds took in €7.7bn, a third of January's volume. Assets in long-term funds dropped slightly from €10.7trn in January, to €10.6trn at the end of February. February proved another positive month for fixed income funds, which received €17.3bn of net inflows across both passive and active strategies. Similarly, long-term Article 8 funds gath...