Canada Life AM launches Diversified Risk Managed fund range

Canada Life Asset Management has launched a Diversified Risk Managed fund range, allowing investors to choose between four different risk profiles. The DRM fund range will be co-managed by Craig Rippe, head of multi-asset, and fund manager Jordan Sriharan. The funds were developed in partnership with Hymans Robertson, and risk profiled by Defaqto and other leading risk profile providers. This move is part of the refresh of the firm's Managed Fund suite of 0-35%, 20-60% and 40-85% funds. As part of the refresh, the range has moved to include volatility targeting in the fund's obj...