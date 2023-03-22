MAS hits Prudential Singapore AR with Prohibition Order

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued a 1-year Prohibition Order against Lee Ming Xia Jasmine, an appointed representative of Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Limited. The Order was issued as a result of Ms Lee's contravention of section 34(1)(a) of the Financial Advisers Act (Cap. 110, 2007 Rev Ed). The Order takes effect from 22 March 2023, and accordingly: "Ms Lee is prohibited from providing any financial advisory service, and from taking part directly or indirectly, in the management of, acting as a director of, or becoming a substantial shareholder of ...
