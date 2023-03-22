MAS hits Prudential Singapore AR with Prohibition Order

clock • 1 min read

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued a 1-year Prohibition Order against Lee Ming Xia Jasmine, an appointed representative of Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Limited. The Order was issued as a result of Ms Lee's contravention of section 34(1)(a) of the Financial Advisers Act (Cap. 110, 2007 Rev Ed). The Order takes effect from 22 March 2023, and accordingly: "Ms Lee is prohibited from providing any financial advisory service, and from taking part directly or indirectly, in the management of, acting as a director of, or becoming a substantial shareholder of ...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Jonathan Boyd

View profile
More from Jonathan Boyd

Sygnum Bank obtains regulatory approval from Abu Dhabi for crypto services

IoM FSA confirms phased implementation of new reg fees