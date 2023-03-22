Sygnum Bank obtains regulatory approval from Abu Dhabi for crypto services

Sygnum Bank Middle East has received a Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), following its in-principle approval in October 2022. The development of the new hub adds to Sygnum Bank AG's Swiss banking licence, Sygnum Pte Ltd's capital markets service (CMS) licence in Singapore, and expansion of a regulated offering into Luxembourg. Sygnum Bank Middle East will offer personal, concierge-style client service, enabling local client access to a portfolio of Swiss-regulated digital asset banking, asset ma...