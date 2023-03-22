IoM FSA confirms phased implementation of new reg fees

The Isle of Man Financial Services Authority has confirmed the phased implementation of a new fee structure for firms regulated or overseen by the Authority will take effect from 1 April 2023. Tynwald Members approved the Fees Orders and Regulations 2023 on Tuesday 21 March 2023, marking what the IoM FSA germed "a key milestone in the transition to an updated funding approach for the Island's finance industry". The statement continued: "The legislation sets out the revised fees for regulated entities and designated businesses in 2023/24, 2024/25, and 2025/26. Changes are being introdu...