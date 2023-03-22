Sustainability in focus of MoU signed by LIBF and Egypt's FRA

The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) and Egypt's Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), represented by the Regional Center of Sustainable Finance (RCSF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote sustainable finance via dedicated financial tools, standards, and reporting. The MoU will see both parties work together to fulfil three specific objectives: • improve the efficiency of and provide support for Egyptian non-banking financial services markets; • raise awareness of the culture of sustainable development, sustainable finance and financial sector...