Allfunds launches Alternative Solutions division

Allfunds, the platform provider to the funds industry, has launched a new division called Allfunds Alternative Solutions, which is intended to offer clients better access to alternative assets and private markets. Allfunds stated that it had seen strnog client demand for such a solution, especially from the wealth management segment. Allfunds has had experience in this area and assets under administration in specialised vehicles (UCITs, ELTIFs, UCI Part II, RAIFs and FCRs), however until today it was a service performed only on an on-demand basis. Borja Largo, Chief Fund Groups Office...