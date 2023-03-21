Madeira refuses to comply with plans to end Portugal golden visa

President of Madeira Miguel Albuquerque has refused to comply with the ending of Portugal's golden visa scheme in an interview with Diário de Notícias. He said: "It is bad for the national economy. Nothing justifies Madeira being covered by this set of measures that are fundamentally aimed at Lisbon and Porto." He added that Madeira wanted to keep the golden visa scheme, arguing that it was good for the growth of high-income real estate. Albuquerque further said that in order to counterbalance the pressure in this industry, the Regional Government has advanced with funds from the R...