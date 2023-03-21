Caution needed with China amid 'muted recovery'

For over a year, investors have waited for the zero-covid policy to end and have anticipated a great reopening boom in China. When President Xi finally reversed the policy at the end of last year, investors responded positively, and Chinese stocks surged. But now, as the rally winds down, investors are realising that not even China - which remains a positive story - is immune to a global recession, says Brian Coffey, portfolio manager, Nedgroup Investments Global Emerging Markets Fund. Policy hindered growth China's zero-covid policy - stringently enforced across cities and regions t...