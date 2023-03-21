16 companies from across the globe selected for Isle of Man fintech innovation challenge

The Isle of Man Government revealed today (21 March) the cohort of 16 successful businesses, selected from 45 applicants from around the world, to introduce solutions that will "help boost the Island's thriving tech sector" and "position the Isle of Man as a leading FinTech hub". From automated gaming player protection, AI-based business strategy forecasting, Digital Identity Systems and wallets and online storage platforms right through to ESG auditing solutions and reward tokenisation, these are just some of the ideas announced today for the Isle of Man's flagship FinTech Innovation C...