New family office association debuts at Abu Dhabi Global Market

The Emirates Family Office Association was officially launched at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) led by ADGM's CEO Dhaher Bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, "signifying a major milestone in the development of family offices in the UAE and globally" it said in a statement on 21 March. The Emirates Family Office Association aims to connect local and international family offices through a trusted platform that facilitates idea exchange, knowledge transfer and exclusive networking. The association will also focus on preparing the next generation of family offices to navigate multi-generational ...