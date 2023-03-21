New family office association debuts at Abu Dhabi Global Market

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

The Emirates Family Office Association was officially launched at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) led by ADGM's CEO Dhaher Bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, "signifying a major milestone in the development of family offices in the UAE and globally" it said in a statement on 21 March.  The Emirates Family Office Association aims to connect local and international family offices through a trusted platform that facilitates idea exchange, knowledge transfer and exclusive networking.   The association will also focus on preparing the next generation of family offices to navigate multi-generational ...

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
