Isle of Man-based Boston Multi Family Office acquires trust company 

Boston Multi Family Office has acquired Fedelta Trust Limited as it continues to pursue its ambitions for long-term growth in the fiduciary market. The move follows Boston's previous acquisition of IQE Ltd in 2020 and is the second major acquisition since CEO Katherine Ellis and COO Alex McNee led a management buyout of Boston in October 2019. This latest deal will see the existing Fedelta team, led by Steven Quirk and David Brew, move to Boston's offices. Katherine Ellis said, "Boston is always looking for opportunities that will expand and enhance our services to clients and p...