Nuveen launches Global Real Estate Carbon Reduction fund

Nuveen has launched the Global Real Estate Carbon Reduction strategy, an Article 9 fund aimed at lowering carbon emissions via investment in listed real estate, International Investment's sister brand Investment Week can reveal. The strategy is a conversion of the asset manager's existing Global Real Estate fund, which was launched in 2018 and has around $100m assets under management. The fund will be managed by Jay Rosenberg, head of public real assets, and Ben Kerl, head of listed real estate investments and portfolio manager. It sits within Nuveen's Article 9 suite, which curren...