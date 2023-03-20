German and US police seize €44m of bitcoin transactions in swoop aided by 3 other countries

German and US authorities, supported by Europol, have targeted ChipMixer, a cryptocurrency mixer well-known in the cybercriminal underworld. The investigation was also supported by Belgium, Poland and Switzerland, Europol said in a statement. It said on on 15 March, national authorities took down the infrastructure of the platform for its alleged involvement in money laundering activities and seized four servers, about 1909.4 Bitcoins in 55 transactions (approx. €44.2m) and 7 TB of data. ChipMixer, an unlicensed cryptocurrency mixer set up in mid-2017, was specialised in mixing or ...