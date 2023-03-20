Albania suspends golden visa scheme plan amid EU court case with Malta  

Albania's prime minister Edi Rama has said that its planned golden visa scheme is to be temporarily suspended despite previous intentions to activate the citizenship passport soon. Rama made the comments after a meeting on 16 March of the European Union (EU)-Albania Stabilization and Association Council, during which he confirmed that the Citizenship by Investment Program (CIP) would not be introduced shortly, according to a report by VisaGuide.World. Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, and the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhe...