Albania suspends golden visa scheme plan amid EU court case with Malta  

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

Albania's prime minister Edi Rama has said that its planned golden visa scheme is to be temporarily suspended despite previous intentions to activate the citizenship passport soon. Rama made the comments after a meeting on 16 March of the European Union (EU)-Albania Stabilization and Association Council, during which he confirmed that the Citizenship by Investment Program (CIP) would not be introduced shortly, according to a report by VisaGuide.World. Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, and the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhe...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

German and US police seize €44m of bitcoin transactions in swoop aided by 3 other countries

UBS to acquire Credit Suisse in $3.2bn takeover deal 