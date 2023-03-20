UBS to acquire Credit Suisse in $3.2bn takeover deal 

UBS is to acquire troubled Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2bn), the Swiss international banking groups said on 19 March. The combination is expected to create a business with more than $5trn in total invested assets and sustainable value opportunities, UBS said in a statement yesterday. It will "further strengthen UBS's position as the leading Swiss-based global wealth manager with more than $3.4trn in invested assets on a combined basis, operating in the most attractive growth markets". The transaction reinforced "UBS's position as the leading universal bank in Swit...