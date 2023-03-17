Adviser dealt permanent financial services ban for falsifying exam result

Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has banned former Sydney-based financial adviser for changing the result of his financial adviser exam. In a statement on 15 March, ASIC said it had "permanently banned Todd Karamian, of Sydney, New South Wales, from providing financial services and carrying on a financial services business after he falsified his financial adviser exam result". ASIC found that in December 2021, Karamian altered his Financial Adviser Certificate from a fail result to a pass result and sent the altered certificate to his Licensee, Bluepoint Consul...