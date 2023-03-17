Fundpath takes on fuel with £4m late seed funding round

Fundpath, the data and technology business bridging the information disconnect between asset managers and wealth managers, today confirmed the completion of a £4m late seed funding round with growth capital partner Fuel Ventures. Launched in 2021, intelligent data-driven SaaS platform Fundpath, is transforming the traditional sales process, enabling fund buyers and allocators to share their business responsibilities, parameters, interests and intentions quickly and securely with asset management firms. This helps asset management fund distribution teams to deliver a superior client ex...