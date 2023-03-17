A new regime for regulating crypto in the UK 

Last month, HM Treasury published its consultation on the future regulatory regime for cryptoassets. Regulation in this area has been anticipated for several years, however, regardless of the details of the final regulatory position, this will be a substantial change for unregulated crypto businesses with operations or customers in the UK, say Kate Troup, partner and Ottilia Csoti, associate, Fladgate LLP. HM Treasury is proposing to expand the current scope of the UK's regulatory activity regime to include activities carried out in relation to cryptoassets. The regulatory regime in the ...