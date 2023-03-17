Credit Suisse sued by shareholders as Asian executives depart

Credit Suisse has been served with a lawsuit by shareholders over its recent difficulties, while being hit with the departures of several top executives in the firm's Asia-Pacific arm. The lawsuit, which was filed by US investors, has claimed that the bank made "materially false and misleading statements" in its 2021 annual report. It was filed by Rosen Law Firm in Camden, New Jersey, which specialises in representing individual shareholders in suits. The group was also the first to sue Silicon Valley Bank after it collapsed last week and saw the Federal Government intervene. Cr...