GAM strengthens systematic team with double appointment

Chris Longworth has been appointed head of GAM systematic, while Danny Dhingra joins the team to offer his systematic experience. Longworth has been at the company since 2010, when he joined as investment director, and will lead the systematic team in its testing of new models and approaches to support the core macro team. Dhingra will report to Longworth in the GAM systematic team, while retaining his role as investment manager on GAM's systematic commodities strategy. He has worked at the firm since 2016, prior to which he held analyst roles at AIG and Towergate Insurance. GAM de...