Barings buys Gryphon Capital Partners

Barings will acquire Australia-based Gryphon Capital Partners, the parent company of Gryphon Capital Investments. GCI serves as the investment manager of Gryphon Capital Income trust. Barings said the acquisition will allow Gryphon to scale its investment strategy through Barings' global platform. In turn, Barings will expand its global structured solutions in Asia Pacific and boost its entry into the Australian wealth market. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Barings completes $630m funding for first ever infrastructure debt fund Gryphon will bring AUD$2.6b...