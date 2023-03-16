ECB raises rates 50bps despite warning EU banks could be vulnerable to hikes

The European Central Bank has raised its interest rates by 50 basis points, despite warning that European Union banks could be vulnerable to further rate hikes. On Tuesday (14 March), ECB vice president Luis de Guindos warned finance ministers that some European Union banks may be vulnerable to rising interest rates, according to Bloomberg reports. The revelation of the warnings was published just half an hour before the ECB published its latest monetary policy decisions, in which the bank chose to forge ahead with its programme of rate hikes. De Guindos spoke at the regular Ecofin...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes