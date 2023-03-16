'Devil in the detail' - What lawyers say about abolition of 'complex' UK pension lifetime allowance

The abolition of the UK's lifetime allowance for pension savings (LTA) could ‘remove a burden' for HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), will have ‘knock-on' consequences and may see some "rowing back" as the structure is dismantled, pension lawyers say. Arc Pensions Law managing partner Rosalind Connor (pictured) explained that while the chancellor announced the abolition of the LTA in his budget, in practice he was getting rid of any LTA charges - the tax from exceeding the LTA - from 6 April, but taking longer to work out what to do with the "complex framework" of the LTA. She said this cou...