'Devil in the detail' - What lawyers say about abolition of 'complex' UK pension lifetime allowance

The abolition of the UK's lifetime allowance for pension savings (LTA) could ‘remove a burden' for HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), will have ‘knock-on' consequences and may see some "rowing back" as the structure is dismantled, pension lawyers say. Arc Pensions Law managing partner Rosalind Connor (pictured) explained that while the chancellor announced the abolition of the LTA in his budget, in practice he was getting rid of any LTA charges - the tax from exceeding the LTA - from 6 April, but taking longer to work out what to do with the "complex framework" of the LTA. She said this cou...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes