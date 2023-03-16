Windsor framework 'warms' post-Brexit UK and EU talks on financial services

The Windsor Framework was agreed on 27 February and was the culmination of an increasingly constructive dialogue between the UK and the EU. It represents a promising and very welcome thawing of the post-Brexit relationship between the UK and the EU. There is a good deal of hope that this will be the start of a more mature relationship and more constructive approach in many areas says David Cook, Partner at Penta, Financial Services. The early signs are promising. The UK and France have held their first summit in five years looking to improve cooperation on a number of issues. There ar...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes