Windsor framework 'warms' post-Brexit UK and EU talks on financial services

Mark Battersby
clock • 4 min read

The Windsor Framework was agreed on 27 February and was the culmination of an increasingly constructive dialogue between the UK and the EU. It represents a promising and very welcome thawing of the post-Brexit relationship between the UK and the EU. There is a good deal of hope that this will be the start of a more mature relationship and more constructive approach in many areas says David Cook, Partner at Penta, Financial Services. The early signs are promising. The UK and France have held their first summit in five years looking to improve cooperation on a number of issues. There ar...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

People Moves: Sycomore AM, Nucleus CF, Canada Life, Stonehage Fleming, Muzinich & Co, Belasko, Mourant Consulting

Credit Suisse takes offer of emergency $54bn lifeline as banking turmoil continues

More on Comment

A promising post-pandemic era for Chinese equities 
Comment

A promising post-pandemic era for Chinese equities 

Colin Liang
clock 13 March 2023 • 4 min read
Why Lloyd's of London is a diverse alternative investment proposition
Comment

Why Lloyd's of London is a diverse alternative investment proposition

Mark Battersby
Mark Battersby
clock 10 March 2023 • 4 min read
Is it time to diverge as UK regulator mulls post-Brexit asset management?
Comment

Is it time to diverge as UK regulator mulls post-Brexit asset management?

Jessica Reed, Grania Baird, Andy Peterkin
clock 07 March 2023 • 5 min read