Windsor framework 'warms' post-Brexit UK and EU talks on financial services

The Windsor Framework was agreed on 27 February and was the culmination of an increasingly constructive dialogue between the UK and the EU. It represents a promising and very welcome thawing of the post-Brexit relationship between the UK and the EU. There is a good deal of hope that this will be the start of a more mature relationship and more constructive approach in many areas says David Cook, Partner at Penta, Financial Services. The early signs are promising. The UK and France have held their first summit in five years looking to improve cooperation on a number of issues. There ar...